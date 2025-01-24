Dave Coulier’s Wife Says His Cancer Treatment Is Getting ‘More Difficult’

Dave Coulier’s wife Melissa is giving an update on his cancer treatment two months after the Full House star announced he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In an interview with Detroit’s WXYZ-TV, Melissa revealed that her husband’s chemotherapy treatments are getting “more difficult” as they go on. “He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” she revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dave Coulier and his wife Melissa Coulier attend the Goodwill Of Orange County Gala at Ritz-Carlton Laguna Nigel on November 5, 2016 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Despite the difficulties of cancer treatment, the Fuller House actor has been keeping his spirits up. “He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it,” Melissa shared. “Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too.”

That strength, Melissa said, comes from her husband’s family. “I think it’s just innately in him. He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it,” she explained. “I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them.” Melissa added that their friends and community have also been vital, smiling as she said, “He’s so beloved, and so that really helps. Everyone is really rallying around all of us.”

Dave Coulier and Melissa Bring attend the TV Land Icon Awards at The Barker Hanger on April 10, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Earlier this month, Dave said he was “feeling good” during a health update on his Full House Rewind podcast. “My hair has not grown back at this time yet. So that’s been a little bit of an adjustment. I realize how much that hair keeps you warm,” he said in the episode. “If I don’t wear a chapeau, it gets a little cold here in Michigan, where I’m at.”

The sitcom star said that for now, he’s just riding the “roller coaster” of cancer treatments, “because the side effects have side effects, and then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that.” He explained, “So it’s this constant cocktail, where your body is in fight or flight mode, and you’re just trying to adjust to like, OK, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail? And then how am I adjusting to all these other things? And your body’s in a fight. It’s a little bit of an internal battle.”