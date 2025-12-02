‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Reveals New Cancer Diagnosis After Beating Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with a new kind of cancer just months after beating Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Full House star, 66, revealed on a TODAY show appearance Tuesday that he was diagnosed in October with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer after doctors discovered a P16-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma that was “totally unrelated” to his previous cancer during a routine PET scan.

“So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan,” he revealed. “It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’”

(Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Coulier is currently undergoing radiation treatment and will finish his 35 rounds of the treatment on Dec. 31. “So it has a 90+ curability rate,” he revealed, adding that the thing that’s “really saved [his] life” in both cancer journeys was “early detection.”

“So I hope you’re getting your check-ups,” the actor encouraged. “I hope your colonoscopies and breast exams and prostate exams, they will save your life.”

Coulier announced his Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in November 2024, revealing that doctors discovered his cancer the previous month when he got his swollen lymph nodes checked out.

Coulier has an extensive family history of cancer. His mother, Arlen, died at 82 in 2014 from breast cancer, as did his sister Sharon at 36 and niece Shannon at 29. His older sister Karen also has been diagnosed with cancer in the past.

The Fuller House alum underwent chemotherapy immediately after being diagnosed with cancer last year, completing his last round in February after an arduous six rounds.

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“The symptoms were getting worse and worse with each treatment,” Coulier said in a March interview with Parade. “So neuropathy, which I hadn’t experienced before, started to increase. Nausea started to increase. Dizziness started to increase. They call it chemo brain, where you’re a bit foggy — that started to increase. My days of being able to get up and walk around and be active started to decrease.

“Some days, I just didn’t want to do anything,” Coulier admitted, revealing that near the end of treatment, he could barely get out of bed. “Though I wanted to move around and go out and, you know, work around the house, I just couldn’t. There was so much cancer-related fatigue that got progressively worse and worse and worse, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is how it’s going to go.’”