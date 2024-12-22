Frankie Muniz Posts Concerning Tweet Amid ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reboot News

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz gave his fans and followers a little worry after posting a troubling message late on X (formerly Twitter dot com). The news comes on the heels of the announcement of Malcolm in the Middle getting a reboot on Disney+ and Muniz’s continued journey into auto racing and NASCAR.

“Can’t sleep. Hard when you realize your friends aren’t really your friends,” the young driver wrote. According to Essentially Sports, the cryptic message seems to be in reference to his current situation within the NASCAR world and the struggles he’s encountered. He’s still set for a truck series debut in the 2025 series, but may have some trouble regarding his sponsorship and funding.

As the outlet points out, just because Muniz has a spot in the race it doesn’t mean there is the support behind them to keep in the race or hold the truck. Muniz has been sharing a lot about his desire to race the Slim Jim truck next season, and their silence on the matter.

“I really want to race a Slim Jim truck next season. It would be a full circle moment of the car I used to root for when I was 8,” he wrote on social media. He later added a new message after the announcement of the Malcolm in the Middle revival with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek returning.

“Man, all this big news and still no response from Slim Jim,” the actor wrote with a laugh.

Fans flooded the replies with well wishes and words of encouragement for Muniz despite the lack of information. One fan told Muniz, “Just keep flowing with the ones you love and love you back.”

“I’ve been there. So many damn times,” another fan added.

“Better to realize than to continue to be used. It does suck though,” a third commented.