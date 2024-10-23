Frankie Muniz Announces Big Career Change

Frankie Muniz is branching outside of the acting world. The Malcolm in the Middle alum says he has a new promising career as a full-time NASCAR driver. The child star actually began racing in 2004. His professional career began two years later in 2006. He is now happy to announce he is joinng Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver of the No. 33 F-150 in the upcoming 2025 season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever,” he tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it’s not something I necessarily thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to do.”

He recently competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023. During the competition, he placed fourth place. Since joining Ford Performance that same year, he has competed in limited races in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Mustang Challenge Series, per the report.

He says joining the crew is “one of the three big national NASCAR series” full-time is “really exciting,” despite knowing what he’s up against, and realizing he has “a lot to prove to myself and to everybody.”

The actor adds: “I want people to know that I’ve literally dedicated my life to this. You know what I mean? I love it. When I’m not in the race car, I’m thinking about being in the race car. I’m training, I’m in the simulator at Ford, the Ford Performance Technical Center. I’m working with my engineers and my crew chiefs and the team and doing everything I can. Watching tape, watching past races at the racetracks I’m going to just to be as prepared as humanly possible.”