Fox News Watchers Swarm Kat Timpf With Support After Comic Gives Birth and Faces Cancer Diagnosis

After months of viewer speculation on her health, Fox News contributor Kat Timpf announced this afternoon that she’d given birth to a son—and that, shortly before giving birth, she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Gutfeld! co-host passed her due date, leaving Fox News viewers and online trolls to “bombard” her with comments “about how my belly looking this way or that way CLEARLY means I will be needing this or that procedure, or how I shouldn’t be at work, or concerns about my “amniotic fluid” or any other wildly personal medical thing.”

Now, fans are showing their support for the host on Twitter/X and Instagram. “Laughter and positivity is truly the best medicine! Prayers as you navigate your new normal. May your treatment be as pain free as possible,” one user said.

Laughter and positivity is truly the best medicine! Prayers as you navigate your new normal. May your treatment be as pain free as possible. — Renee Sexton (@ReneeSexto79060) February 25, 2025

“All the love darling!!!!” another user stated. A few users shared their own battles with cancer, with one saying “first, congratulations & welcome to motherhood, the most important job you will ever have, you’ll especially understand that when the teen years hit. Lol. I’m a C survivor and you will be too,” and another saying “I’m sorry for the cancer diagnosis, It is good that it is a stage 0. You got this! I beat st 4 metastatic rectal cancer. It can be done. You and your beautiful family are in my prayers. We are here for you.”

The co-host thanked her fans for their “support, laughter and love” as she gives up her hosting duties for three months while on maternity leave.