Kat Timpf Explains How Long She’ll Be Off ‘Gutfeld!’ in Wake of Baby’s Arrival and Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Kat Timpf has finally let Fox News viewers know what is going on with her much-speculated-on pregnancy. The Gutfeld! co-host passed her due date without a birth, leaving viewers of the Fox News show to endlessly speculate on her condition and her general health. Now, she has announced that she did give birth to a son last week—and that she discovered she has breast cancer fifteen hours before going into labor.

“Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread,” she told fans in a post on Twitter/X. “Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer.”

Previously, after much speculation on her pregnancy status, she addressed trolls on her X/Twitter account last week, saying she is “under the close care of a doctor, and I promise that both of us know and care far more about my health and the health of my own baby than any random online stranger does from just seeing me on TV…I don’t need to be bombarded with comments about how my belly looking this way or that way CLEARLY means I will be needing this or that procedure, or how I shouldn’t be at work, or concerns about my “amniotic fluid” or any other wildly personal medical thing.”

Timpf explained that her hospital time last week became more complicated last week after her initial diagnosis, given that while trying to push out her past-due baby she was also simultaneously listening to advice from doctors on the best possible cancer treatments. Doctors advised her that the best possible course of action was an immediate double mastectomy. She did not share if she underwent the procedure or not, only that she placed an ultrasound scan of her tumor next to an ultrasound of her child on the fridge at home.

The host confirmed she is on maternity leave from Gutfeld! for three months, and afterwards she will re-evaluate if she’s ready to return to work or not.

“Thank you all for your support, laughter, and love as I embrace this wildly unexpected chapter,” she said on Twitter/X. “Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.