Fox News’ Kat Timpf Pushes Back Against Speculation About Her Health as She Passes Due Date

Kat Timpf is setting the record straight about everything from her health to her decision to continue to work amid her pregnancy. As the Fox News contributor and Gutfeld! co-host passed her due date, and as she and her husband Cameron Friscia await the arrival of their first baby, Timpf pushed back against trolls in a fiery video shared to Instagram.

“Hope this covers it,” Timpf captioned the video, shared to Instagram on Feb. 11 and showing the Fox News personality walking as she fires off a round of answers to questions she has faced over the past few weeks. In the clip, Timpf told her followers, “Yes, I’m still pregnant. Yes, I’m past my due date. Yes, this is the longest pregnancy of all time. No, I don’t need you to tell me to sleep all I can now because I’m not going to sleep for the next few years. Because one, I can’t sleep. Two, that’s not how sleep works.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Timpf also addressed ongoing criticism over her decision to continue to work throughout the final days of her pregnancy, telling her followers, “Yes, I’m still working. No, I don’t want to stop working.”

The soon-to-be mom announced her pregnancy in July, at the time sharing that she learned in May that she was expecting. With her baby set to come any day, Timpf joked, “No, I’m not gestating an elephant. Yes, I feel like an elephant,” and said she has tried everything from pineapple to dates, walking, and more to induce labor. The pregnant Fox personality admitted that she feels both “excited” and “terrified,” and told her followers that she and her husband don’t know the sex of their baby.

The video garnered a flurry of reactions, with Meghan McCain supporting Timpf’s message with the comment, “Love you!! You’ve got this!!” Another follower quipped, “Thanks for making this video so I can send to everyone to answer these questions right now.”

In a message shared to X just a few days later, Timpf again addressed concerns surrounding her pregnancy from “random online” strangers, assuring her followers that she is “under the close care of a doctor, and I promise that both of us know and care far more about my health and the health of my own baby than any random online stranger does from just seeing me on TV.”

“Although I’m sure much of it is well-intentioned, I don’t need to be bombarded with comments about how my belly looking this way or that way CLEARLY means I will be needing this or that procedure, or how I shouldn’t be at work, or concerns about my ‘amniotic fluid’ or any other wildly personal medical thing,” she concluded.