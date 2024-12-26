Fox News’ Kat Timpf Shares Photos With Sister Julia: ‘My Favorite Girl in the World’

Kat Timpf had more than just the holidays to celebrate this December. As her younger sister Julia Timpf turned 30 on Dec. 17, the Fox News personality celebrated the milestone birthday on Instagram, where she penned a sweet birthday message alongside photos of herself and Julia.

“SHE’S 30!! Happy 30th birthday to my favorite girl in the world. I am eternally grateful to call you not only a sister but also a best friend,” Timpf captioned the gallery of images. “Can’t wait to celebrate soon & I would not recommend reading the comments. Love you!!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The carousel of images began with a more recent photo of Timpf and Julia posing beside one another on a chair, with other images showing glimpses into their childhood together. One photo in the gallery appeared to be snapped during one of Julia’s childhood birthdays, with another photo showing the sisters embracing in front of a Christmas tree. The gallery ended with a photo of Julia playing in the sand on the beach.

Timpf’s followers were eager to celebrate the special occasion, with one person commenting, “Happy Birthday Kat’s Sis! You both are gorgeous!!” Somebody else wrote, “So happy to see that family still matters! Happy birthday to your sister.” Timpf also offered some hilarious insight into their relationship in the comments. When one person asked if she and Julia “share things like most sisters do, like clothing, and hair extensions,” Timpf responded, “no she grows her hair herself.”

Julia isn’t the only one celebrating this December. Timpf and her husband, Cameron Friscia, are currently counting down the days to a very special arrival: their first baby together. The couple, who married in 2021, announced in July that Timpf is pregnant. The Fox News personality shared the news in a candid Fox News op-ed and has continued to share updates in the months since, including an adorable glimpse at her baby shower. She also revealed that she suffered a stress fracture to her hip.

Timpf is a Fox News analyst and co-host of Gutfeld!, Fox News’ late-night show that looks at the news of the day through a satiric lens. The Detroit native is also a comedian, podcaster, and author who released her second book, I Used to Like You Until… (How Binary Thinking Divides Us), on Sept. 10.