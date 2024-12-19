Fox News’ Kat Timpf Shares New Photo With Her Husband Cameron Friscia

Fox News favorite Kat Timpf and her husband Cameron Friscia have plenty to celebrate this holiday season. The couple is currently expecting their first child together, and they recently posed together for some family pictures that Timpf shared to Instagram as they were joined by family and friends for their baby shower.

Hosted on Nov. 30, the soon-to-be parents rocked out with friends in an “Emo/Pop Punk Baby Shower,” Timpf revealed in a Dec. 10 Instagram post. The included gallery showed Timpf and Friscia embracing one another as the Fox News star cradled her baby bump, with another photo capturing them sharing a kiss. Other images showcased some of the décor for the occasion, including a signs reading, “a decade baby shower under the influence” and “three cheers for sweet revenge Baby Friscia.” Timpf shared the post with the caption, “WELL I GUESS THIS IS GROWING UP: Scenes From an Emo/Pop Punk Baby Shower.” You can view the post and photos, snapped by photographer Stephanie Turci, by clicking here.

Timpf, who has appeared on Gutfeld!, revealed her pregnancy in a July 31 op-ed for Fox News. In the piece, she admitted that she was surprised when she found out she was pregnant in May 2024, as she “expected that I wouldn’t get pregnant, especially not naturally.” She added that at 35, her pregnancy is considered a “geriatric pregnancy,” and she “expected that I’d probably miscarry.”

While Timpf said she was “very excited to be pregnant,” her pregnancy hasn’t been easy. The Fox News personality revealed in October that she was “on crutches right now because my doctor thinks I have a stress factor from being pregnant. And she wants me on crutches every moment that I’m not on stage.” Timpf said at the time that she had about three months left before her due date.

The baby on the way will be the first for Timpf and Friscia, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan. The couple first met via the dating app Raya, she previously told PEOPLE. They announced their engagement during an appearance on The Greg Gutfeld Show in August 2020, with Timpf later sharing a clip of the moment “hell froze over” on Instagram. Less than a year after announcing their engagement, Timpf and Friscia tied the knot in a small ceremony officiated by Fox News contributor and host of Kennedy, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, on May 1, 2021.