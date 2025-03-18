Fox News’ Kat Timpf Shares Update Amidst Cancer Treatment

Television personality Kat Timpf is facing her breast cancer diagnosis with determination amidst her trademark humor. The 36-year-old Fox News contributor recently posted an update on social media that captured her standing outside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan.

“Once I recover from childbirth, my mole removal scars heal, I get a double mastectomy, get rid of my cancer, have breast reconstruction surgery & am physically capable of getting back in the gym it’s OVER FOR U BITCHEZ,” Timpf wrote in her Instagram caption on March 14, adding the hashtag “MILF” to her post.

The update comes just weeks after Timpf revealed her diagnosis in what she described as “an unconventional birth announcement” on Feb. 25. In that post, she shared the circumstances of learning about her cancer approximately 15 hours before going into labor with her first child.

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she explained at the time. Despite the shocking news, Timpf noted that doctors detected the cancer early at Stage 0 and were “confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread,” according to her social media posts.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation classifies Stage 0 cancer as “highly treatable when detected early,” offering a positive outlook for Timpf’s recovery. Her treatment plan, as she indicated in her recent update, will include a double mastectomy followed by reconstruction surgery.

The media personality, who shares her newborn son with husband Cameron Friscia, has received an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans. Fox News political commentator Greg Gutfeld commented on her recent post, writing, “You’re kicking ass kat! We’re all missing you here.” Fox Business host Dagen McDowell also offered encouragement, posting, “I love you. You are as always fiercely hilarious. And those slippers are fire.”

Timpf, a regular panelist on Gutfeld! and host of the Fox Nation show Sincerely, Kat had initially planned to take a standard maternity leave over the next three months. Now, that time will include cancer treatment as well as adjusting to motherhood.

In her February announcement, Timpf reflected on finding joy amid difficult circumstances: “Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can. I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom,” she wrote.

The timing of her diagnosis and childbirth has led Timpf to believe her son may have played a role in her early detection. “I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life,” she shared in her initial announcement.

As she faces the dual challenges of new motherhood and cancer treatment, Timpf remains characteristically positive, concluding her birth announcement with a message of hope: “Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”