Fox News’ Kat Timpf Speaks out in New Video After Cancer Diagnosis and Baby’s Birth

Fox News personality Kat Timpf has a request for fans following her stage 0 breast cancer diagnosis: stop giving unsolicited medical advice.

In a Feb. 28 Instagram video, Timpf, 36, told fans that she is grateful for their support, but also “overwhelmed” by some of the comments she has received in the days since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer just 15 hours before she gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. Timpf welcomed her son, whose name she hasn’t yet revealed, with her husband Cameron Friscia.

“Hi everybody. It’s me!” the Gutfeld! co-host began the clip. “First of all, thank you so much for all the support. It’s meant so much to me. This is obviously a really crazy, difficult, unexpected time, and I really do appreciate it.”

The Fox News analyst went on to tell her followers that she “wanted to address a few things, because I’ve also been overwhelmed with, I guess you would say medical advice.” The new mom said that in the days since revealing her cancer diagnosis on Feb. 25, she has received comments like “‘Well, you know, my aunt had stage zero and she just needed a lumpectomy’” and “’I’m a nurse and a double mastectomy for stage zero seems extreme.’ And I just want to say, ‘Trust me, there’s no one for whom that seems more extreme than me.’ I don’t take cutting my tits off lightly. As a general rule, I don’t think any woman does.”

Timpf previously told her followers that while her doctors are “confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread” and she describes her condition as “just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer,” her medical team advised that “the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible.”

“I find it devastating,” Timpf admitted in the Feb. 28 clip. “But I am grateful to have access to the opinions of many brilliant minds when it comes to breast cancer. I have been very lucky to have a team that is very knowledgeable on this. I’ve talked to a lot of different people. And the focus of all of these different conversations is, ‘what’s the best thing to do to keep me alive so I’m around for my son for a long time?’”

The Fox News personality went on to note that “every case of breast cancer is very different” and “there are a lot of details of mine that I haven’t share.” She told her followers that she wants her followers to “trust that I am making the best decision for me and my family, and I’m getting the best medical advice that I could possibly be getting.”