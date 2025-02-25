Former Royal Aide Offers Insight Into Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘Hard’ Rift

Prince Harry and Prince William’s former aide is giving insight into the “hard and sad” rift in the brothers’ relationship. Jason Knauf, who previously served as communications secretary for the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, and the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, offered up a rare comment about the royal family relations during a Sunday, Feb. 23 appearance on 60 Minutes Australia.

“It’s very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William]’s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private,” Knauf said on the show when asked about the brother’s ongoing issues. “And I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same.” He continued, “But I will say, of course, it’s been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them.”

The former communications secretary noted that much like all families, the British royal family has its issues. “We have ups and downs in family, even when you really love someone,” he explained. “You can have times when you don’t want to spend that much time with them.”

Asked about how William’s eventual path to succeed father King Charles III would impact how Harry interacts with the family following his decision to step back from his royal duties in 2020, Knauf answered, “I can’t speculate about the future. They achieved a lot together, and none of that can ever be taken away.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follow behind The Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Knauf also shared one of the happier moments from his time with the royal family, as he revealed he worked “really closely” with Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of their 2018 wedding. “I worked really closely with the two of them and we had lots of great times,” he said. “Working on their wedding was an amazing, magical experience. And I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family.”

Reports of a rift between William and Harry date back to 2016 and allegedly worsened after Harry and his wife decided to step back from their royal duties. Despite the brothers’ lack of public communication as of late, William and Kate did wish Harry a happy birthday as he turned 40 on Sept. 15. “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex,” the couple wrote in a post to their Story on the milestone date.