Prince Harry Just Snubbed King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry will not be visiting Prince William and King Charles during his visit to the U.K. this week. The Duke of Sussex is in England for the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony, but according to a report by PEOPLE he has not reached out to other royal family members. This contrasts visits as recent as May, when Prince Harry tried to arrange meetings with his father and brother while he was in their area.

WellChild supports children with serious illnesses and their families, and Prince Harry is a long-time patron of the organization. The annual award ceremony celebrates the young people and their caregivers, and is always on Prince Harry's calendar. However, the prince reportedly made no attempt to meet with King Charles III or Prince William while he is in England for this ceremony, signaling to some that he is not pursuing a reconnection with his family any time soon.

Prince Harry may know that the royal family tends to spend the later summer and early autumn in Scotland far to the north, which would make a visit impractical. The family usually visits Balmoral Castle, and have been spotted there several times in the last few weeks. Prince Harry himself wrote about his love of Balmoral in his memoir, Spare.

In the book, Prince Harry also explained the reasons for his departure from royal life in his own words. He claimed that his father did not offer Markle a role as a working royal, saying that there was not enough money in the budget to pay her. He also detailed a heated altercation with his older brother, and other indignities he and Markle suffered during the years they lived at the palace. Still, he has expressed a desire to make up with his family and reconnect, especially after the birth of his children.

At times, reports from behind the scenes have indicated that a resolution might be coming – at least with King Charles, who is reportedly very sad to have distant grandchildren he has no relationship with. However, a source told PEOPLE this summer that the king stopped answering Prince Harry's calls and messages, including written letters. They said that Prince Harry has continually appealed to his father to reinstate royal security for himself, Markle and their children while they are in the U.K. The king feels it is not within his power to do so, and the insider said he has grown tired of having the same argument over and over.

Prince Harry's messages to Prince William reportedly go unanswered as well, and most reports imply that that relationship is even more fraught. Prince William reportedly has no interest in forgivng his brother for airing family secrets to the public. Of course, reports like this are never confirmed by the royals themselves, so for now fans can only speculate based on hints like missed opportunities to meet this week.