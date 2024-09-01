The row between Prince Harry and Prince William may never mend if their latest encounter is any sign. According to The Daily Mail, royal expert Michael Cole, former BBC correspondent, said the pair both attended the memorial service for their uncle Lord Fellowes, and neither moved toward a reunion.

According to the report, the royal siblings "sat apart" and "did not look at each other," calling their presence a "frosty" situation. And not frosty in the delicious Wendy's fashion.

(Photo: John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images)

Others in attendance noted the brothers walked "a few people apart" and the vicar at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, didn't note the pair speaking to each other but did say they had "family members and friends speaking to them."

"This was not a happy meeting of two brothers who, as boys, could not have been closer," Cole told the outlet. "This was no reunion. They sat apart and did not look at each other. On a sunny day, the atmosphere around the two brothers was frosty, said one mourner."

The reason for the distance between the siblings is Harry's high-profile exit from royal life and the outing of grievances that followed. This includes the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry's memoir Spare. The future king is "hurt" by his brother's actions and sees them as "betrayals."

It all continues amid a slew of personal challenges for the royals, including King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton's coinciding cancer diagnoses.