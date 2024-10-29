Prince William Offers Rare Mention of Brother Harry Amid Rift

Prince William mentioned his brother, Prince Harry in a recent interview for a documentary. The Prince of Wales has generally avoided discussing his brother in recent months – especially since Prince Harry wrote about their fight in his memoir Spare. However, in the new ITV documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, he discussed his childhood, including his younger brother.

“My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect,” Prince William said. The documentary showed a photo of the two young boys at the charity for homeless people, with Prince Harry sitting on Princess Diana’s lap. William recalled that his mother made everyone there “feel relaxed,” and she was “having a laugh and joking with everyone.”

“I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘Well, whoever’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad,’ but it was incredible how happy an environment it was,” he said. Of course, the prince did not touch on his current relationship with Harry or the alleged rift between them.

There are plenty of issues between Prince William and Prince Harry, and many unconfirmed rumors about what is going on with their relationship. However, most reports agree that William has been angry with his brother since the publication of Spare in January of 2023, specifically because it describes a confrontation between them in 2019.

According to Prince Harry, William came to his home to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship, and that William blamed Meghan Markle. The conversation dissolved into an argument, then an exchange of insults, then finally a physical altercation. He wrote that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.” He wrote that William urged him to hit back, but he refused. In the end, he claimed his elder brother apologized as he left.

The two brothers have conspicuously missed some chances to be seen together since then, and have avoided discussing each other in the public eye. Prince Harry flew to the U.K. in February to visit King Charles III after he announced his cancer diagnosis, but made no such trip to see Prince William or Kate Middleton when she shared her diagnosis the following month. These days, pundits wonder if the two brothers will ever make up.