Former Nickelodeon Child Star Says She’s Going on Ozempic

Amanda Bynes is looking to continue her weight loss journey with the help of Ozempic.

The former Nickelodeon star, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to reveal she was “so excited” to be prescribed the GLP-1 weight loss medication, which was originally developed for use with type 2 diabetes.

“I’m 173 [pounds] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome,” Bynes explained of her weight loss goals, adding that she was hoping Ozempic would help her “look better in paparazzi pictures” so that “you don’t see my double chin from strange angles.” Bynes promised to share more updates as she went on her “Ozempic journey” before signing off.

amanda bynes

The She’s the Man actress has been open about her weight loss and body image issues in the past, revealing in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine that her insecurities led her to abusing Adderall.

“I definitely abused Adderall,” she said, after “reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill’ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.’ ”

She recalled while filming 2010’s Hall Pass “seeing my image on the screen and literally tripping out and thinking my arm looked so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever and I remember rushing off set and thinking, ‘Oh my god, I look so bad.’”

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios’ Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

In March 2024, Bynes revealed on her Instagram Story that her mental health struggles had also impacted her weight and body image.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed,” the Easy A actress said at the time. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean. I weigh 162 lbs. right now and want to get back to 110 lbs.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.