Amanda Bynes Reveals She Underwent Plastic Surgery

Amanda Bynes is feeling better than ever after undergoing plastic surgery. After returning to the spotlight Saturday with the launch of her new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, on Spotify, the former child star, 37, took to social media Monday to address rumors about her new look, revealing that she underwent a blepharoplasty, a procedure to remove excess eyelid skin.

"So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look and I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes. So, I don't have those skinfolds anymore," Bynes said in a video shared to both to her TikTok and Instagram Story. "It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, is a surgical procedure that reduces bagginess from your lower eyelids and removes excess skin from your upper eyelids and often involves removing excess skin, muscle and underlying fatty tissue. The procedure "improves the appearance of your eyelids" and also "helps reduce the look of tired eyes from your lower lids and removes drooping skin from your upper lids."

Bynes, who did not share when she underwent the surgery, said the procedure "was one of the best things I could have done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin." She added, "I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look."

In a separate video, the What a Girl Wants actress shared how she looks "not even old" for her age, telling her fans that she "tends to find the best light" rather than snapping pictures in "harsh lighting," which she said can "cast dark shadows in different areas." She also revealed that she has scars on the right side of her face, which are not visible unless in "bright light."

The Nickelodeon alum opened up about going under the knife and how she maintains her youthful appearance just days after the release of her debut podcast episode with her friend, Paul Sieminski. In the 26-minute debut episode, which dropped after a judge terminated her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship last March, the She's the Man star and her co-host spoke to Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth. According to a synopsis of the show, the podcast will discuss "fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else!"