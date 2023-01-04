Zach Braff Pens Message to Ex-Girlfriend Florence Pugh on Her Birthday

Zach Braff recently penned a short message to his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh, in honor of the actress' 27th birthday. The Daily Mail reports that Braff took to his Instagram Stories thread on Jan. 3 to share a photo of his former partner sitting on the hillside above the Hollywood sign. "Happy Birthday, Legend," he wrote, tagging Pugh in the post.

Back in August, it was reported that Braff and Pugh had broken up, after three years of dating, with Pugh revealing the news to Harper's BAZAAR. During an interview for the magazine's September 2022 issue, the Don't Worry Darling actress explained, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," Pugh went on to say. She later added, "Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong." Finally, Pugh said, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

Notably, the pair worked on a film together which will be released in March. Titled A Good Person, the film stars Pugh as a woman who lives through terrible tragedy that changes her life and the lives of her loved ones forever. She now carries a responsibility that she can't bare the weight of, but she eventually learns that she might be able to find love and support in the most unexpected places.

The dramedy is written and directed by Braff, with both he and Pugh serving as producers. The film was announced in February 2021, with production getting underway the following October. Additional stars of A Good Person include Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, Celeste O'Connor, and Zoe Lister-Jones. The film is set to be released in theaters on March 24.