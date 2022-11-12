Florence Pugh and Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Flirt on Instagram

Actress Florence Pugh has stirred up fresh speculation about her relationship with Zach Braff with just five words on Instagram. Pugh and Braff dated from 2019 until earlier this year, and they often chaffed at publicity surrounding their romance. That didn't stop Pugh from leaving a comment that many perceived as "flirty" this week.

Braff posted about a charity effort he and his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison are participating in on Thursday. The two actors are auctioning off a half-hour video chat session for one lucky fan, and giving the proceeds over to an organization called Homes For Our Troops. Braff invited fans to bid on the prize, and Pugh got the top comment by writing: "I'm deffo bidding on this." Her comment alone had over 3,000 likes and 27 replies.

Braff responded to Pugh's comment: "I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans..." Meanwhile, fans replied with laughter and feigned shock at the ex-couple's familiarity. More than a few wondered if this exchange was intended to be flirty, since they felt it definitely came off that way.

"Or raise even more money to have a Zoom with all 3 of you," one fan suggested. Another wrote: "Omg swoon keep going," while a third added: "Ugh my heart. Still rooting for you two! Even though I had a crush on you for quite a while, y'all have my blessing."

Other commenters simply assumed that Pugh and Braff were being friendly here, and commended them on maintaining a cordial relationship. As far as the public knows, they had an amicable breakup and agreed to remain friends afterward. They have not spoken much about it on the record, though Pugh gave an explanation in her interview with Harper's Bazaar back in September.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh and Braff confirmed they were dating in the spring of 2019, and commenters came down hard on their 21-year age gap throughout their relationship. Pugh is now 26, and would have been 23 years old at the time when they started dating. Braff is now 47, and would have been 44 when they began dating. So far, neither has commented on the speculation stirred up by their Instagram exchange.