Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Break up After 3 Years of Dating

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have broken up. Pugh revealed the news of the split in a new interview with Harper's BAZAAR, admitting that their relationship actually ended a while ago. She said that they decided to keep it as quiet as possible to avoid commentary from strangers.

Pugh, 26, is on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's September issue. She has become an online sensation in recent years for her performances in movies like Midsommar, but her relationship with 47-year-old Braff and their conspicuous age difference has led to a lot of chatter on social media. Pugh said that she and Braff wanted to avoid that kind of reaction, so when they broke up they decided to keep it to themselves. They may only have delayed the inevitable, as Pugh immediately became a trending topic on Tuesday when the interview was published.

Pugh told her interviewer: "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," Pugh said. That is apparently due to the attention from strangers as well as her personal heartbreak, as she continued: "Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong."

"I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show," she said. With that in mind, it's no surprise that Pugh has shared few details on her breakup with Braff, including the timing. The two got together in April of 2019, and Pugh posted a happy birthday message to Braff in April of 2022. Still, it's not clear when the two broke up or whether they are on friendly terms now.

Pugh has six movies coming up soon, including some highly anticipated projects. She is currently filming Dune: Part Two, where she will play Princess Irulan. That movie is due out in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.