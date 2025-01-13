Beyonce Makes Huge Donation to Wildfire Relief

Beyoncé is supporting the communities impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. The singer’s BeyGOOD foundation announced Sunday that it is making a $2.5 million donation to the L.A. Fire Relief Fund, a newly-established fund the charity created to aid families who lost their homes in Altadena and Pasadena.

“Los Angeles we stand with you,” the post read. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The LA Fire Relief Fund is “earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” the post said. According to a press release, ever since the wildfires broke out on Tuesday, Jan. 7, growing to become the most destructive wildfires in California’s history, BeyGood “has worked with volunteer service organizations and churches to identify homeowners and area residents most in need.”

The Sunday post encouraged people to visit the BeyGOOD website to “show your support for the impacted families,” and to learn more about BeyGOOD, the singer’s non-profit charity that launched in 2013.

The $2.5 million pledge comes after Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, revealed that her “sanctuary” Malibu home was destroyed in the fires. Knowles revealed the devastating lost in a Thursday Instagram post, sharing a video she recorded from her home just days earlier.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone,” she wrote. “God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions . We Thankyou for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives . This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders.”

The Los Angeles wildfires broke out Tuesday. Fueled by Santa Ana wind gusts, the fires have scorched thousands of acres of land, with the Palisades Fire alone having burned more than 23,000 acres as of Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. That fire is at 11% containment.

The series of fires have displaced nearly 200,000 and destroyed more than 12,000 homes and buildings, CNN reported. The death toll from the fires rose to 24 on Sunday, but experts warned that they expect that number to rise.