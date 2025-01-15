Joshua Jackson Reveals His Home Burned Down in Los Angeles Wildfires

Joshua Jackson has lost his Topanga Canyon home amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The Doctor Odyssey star, 46, said he feels “incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love” in a statement his rep provided to The Hollywood Reporter in the aftermath of the loss.

“First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are OK,” said Jackson, who shares 4-year-old daughter Juno with ex Jodie Turner-Smith, in a statement. “My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who purchased his childhood home in 2001, continued, “Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love.”

Joshua Jackson attends ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)

The Vancouver-born actor was raised in Topanga, Calif. until he was 8 years old. After his career in Hollywood took off, Jackson purchased his childhood home, with his daughter eventually taking over the bedroom that was once his. “There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn’t believe was still there, years later. The owner [who sold him the house] said, ‘I knew it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day,’” Jackson told MR PORTER in July 2021, adding that purchasing the home was “a very healing thing for me to do.”

In September, Jackson opened up further about the decision to purchase the home with his daughter in mind during an Instagram Live chat with his Dawson’s Creek co-star Sasha Alexander. “Something that’s become really clear to me in this year since I asked for the divorce is that I kinda thought, you know in all the dreams you have when you have a baby, the thing I wanted to model for my daughter was like, here’s two parents, here’s what a man and a woman can look like in a home, in a happy, healthy relationship,” he said. “But what I’ve realized in this last year is I never got to experience the love of a father. And I’m getting to experience it now. And that’s what this house is for.”

Joshua Jackson attends Netflix’s Golden Globe Afterparty 2025 at Spago on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

The initial fire first sparked on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Pacific Palisades, and as of Wednesday, Jan. 15, more than 40,000 acres have burned and more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed, according to CalFire. At least 24 people have died in the fires, with 16 more missing.

Other celebrities who have lost their homes in the fires include Mandy Moore, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Anna Faris and Tina Knowles.