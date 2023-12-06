Angelina Jolie Reveals Plan to Leave Hollywood

Angelina Jolie has revealed that she plans to leave Hollywood at some point. The actress shared the news while speaking to WSJ. Magazine, indicating that her split and ongoing legal issues with ex-husband Brad Pitt have kept her from being able to leave. "It's part of what happened after my divorce, I lost the ability to live and travel as freely," she said. "I will move when I can."

Jolie's comments comes months after it was announced that her divorce from Pitt was made final, after years of heated legal back-and-forth. In Touch reported that a source close to the pair confirmed the finalization, and added that Jolie has also agreed to mediation in their battle over the Château Miraval estate they once owned together. "They've spent so much money on these legal battles, including the custody fight, and Angie eventually could have gone broke, so it's smart to cut her losses," the source said. "It's a huge victory for Brad."

The Seven actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, from 2000 until 2005. Their infamous split came as Pitt was rumored to have had a relationship with Jolie — his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star — whom he would go on to be with until 2016. Aniston eventually married actor Justin Theroux, but both couples eventually split. Pitt and Jolie first began dating in 2006 and later married in 2014. They share six children. In 2016, Pitt and Jolie separated, with the actress filing for divorce by citing irreconcilable differences. "This decision was made for the health of the family," the couple's lawyer, Robert Offer, said in a statement at the time. "She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

In early 2021, it was reported that Jolie had "proof and authority in support" of domestic violence claims she brought against Pitt in the past, which were alleged to have involved an altercation with Maddox. Pitt had not spoken publicly about the ongoing court battle but has reportedly been upset at the leak regarding his children being willing to testify. A source told Page Six, "Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial."

Pitt has since gone on to start dating jewelry industry specialist Ines de Ramon. The pair were both spotted attending LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, though they did not pose for photos together. It does not appear that Jolie has been romantically linked to anyone since their split.