John Travolta Is Considering Moving Away From the US, Report Claims

John Travolta is ready to bid adieu to America, at least per a new report from New Idea. As for where he'll go next? A source says he's ready to go down under with the Aussies and make a move to Australia. Travolta has reportedly had a longtime love for Australia and believes it's a good move for him as he seeks refuge from Tinsel Town. The 70-year-old actor allegedly wants to move to get the Hollywood treatment again that he received in his heyday.

"These days in LA, John barely gets recognized. But it's a completely different story when he's in Australia, where it's like Grease or Pulp Fiction game out yesterday," a source says. "He loves that there's this whole country where he has been consistently famous for more than 40 years and is never disrespected or the butt of late-night jokes, either."

Travolta's love for the country allegedly began after working alongside Olivia Newton-John, who hailed from Australia. "Of course, a lot of that comes down to John's long, close association with the late Olivia Newton-John. Their friendship made him something of an honorary Aussie, and John takes that pretty seriously," the source continues. Newton-John played Travolta's love interest in the hit musical film, Grease.

Travolta may also be looking for a fresh start after losing his wife of 20 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer in 2020. "Yes, in Los Angeles John still has a handful of incredibly powerful friends, and even some billionaire moguls who he can still socialize with and who absolutely treat him like a legend whenever they're socializing together," the source claims. "But those are the expectations and among the younger generation of agents and executives, John just isn't treated like a King in Hollywood anymore. His supporters are aging out of the business and dwindling in numbers."