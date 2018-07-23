Emma Stone Reunites With Taylor Swift at Her New Jersey Concert

Taylor Swift is currently traveling the country on her Reputation World Tour, and like all of her tours, this one has attracted plenty of famous faces along the way.

On Friday, July 20, Swift played a show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with Swift pals Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid, musician Jack Antonoff, and his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff, showing up to support the “Delicate” singer.

A witness told E! News that Stone and Hadid were “screaming and jumping for Taylor as she sang ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’” at the end of the show.

In photos taken by a fan, Stone and Hadid can be seen sitting in a curtained-off area, with Stone wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and Hadid in a black tank top and ripped black jeans. Antonoff can also be seen sitting next to Stone.

GIGI HADID & EMMA STONE WIG pic.twitter.com/uPFMnJrFUd — emily (@ididsomethngbad) July 21, 2018

After the concert, another fan caught a video of the celebs exiting the stadium.

Stone and Swift have been friends for nearly ten years, and it’s rumored that Stone was the one to introduce Swift to her current boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. Stone and Alwyn will soon star in the period piece The Favourite, with the film coming to theaters in November.

Swift fans know that Hadid has long been a part of the singer’s squad of friends, and Antonoff is a frequent musical collaborator of Swift’s and has worked with her on her albums 1989 and Reputation.

Swift played multiple shows at the New Jersey stadium, and her Sunday show saw the star take a quick fall while singing her track “Call It What You Want.”

A video captured by a fan shows the 28-year-old having some fun with one of her dancers when she suddenly slipped and fell, laughing it off as she quickly got back on her feet.

📹 | Taylor laughing off a small fall during CIWYW tonight #repTourMetlife (via @Ashzash) pic.twitter.com/XsniqpBDMI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 23, 2018

It’s unclear what caused Swift’s fall, but the stage was likely slick due to rain from earlier that day.

On Sunday morning, Swift used Instagram to share a handful of photos from Saturday’s show which showed the singer performing in the rain and interacting with fans.

“FULL RAIN SHOW,” she wrote. “Last night we all danced together for 2 hours in the pouring rain – who knows what the Jersey skies will bring us tonight but we’re *ready for it*.”

