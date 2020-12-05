Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers' Boyfriend Accompanied Her During Christmas Tree Outing

✖

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers went out for a special holiday errand this week with her boyfriend. Last fans knew, Mathers was dating her college sweetheart Evan McClintock, and he appeared to help her pick out a Christmas tree in a series of videos she posted on Thursday. Now, many fans are wondering how the reclusive couple will celebrate the holiday.

Mathers posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, depicting how she and her boyfriend picked out their Christmas tree and got it home. The clips were set to the song "All I Want For Christmas is You," and Mathers labeled them as a "how-to" guide to Christmas tree-buying. Fans gushed over the sweet snapshots of her relationship, especially since she is usually so private.

"Step 1: admire all the unique and beautiful trees to choose from. Step 2: choose your tree and have your boyfriend cut it down for you," Mathers wrote with a winking emoji. "Step 3: shake it like a polaroid picture (so long extra pine needles and bugs) and tie it up for transport. Step 4: grab some cider and donuts on the way out. Step 5: Pics or it didn't happen."

Mathers included multiple photos and clips of herself and her boyfriend — who appeared to be McClintock — as they sorted through a pine tree farm to pick out their favorite. She even posted a the climactic moment when McClintock succeeded in sawing the tree off its stump, and a photo of herself pulling it to the check-out counter in a wagon.

The final shot of the series was a picture of herself and her boyfriend smiling side by side in the winter sunshine. Later, she posted two more photos on her Story — one where the tree was set up but not decorated, and then one where it was covered in ornaments.

Mathers explained to her followers that she and her family never had a real Christmas tree growing up, always opting for a fake one. Many were aghast at this reveal, especially those who are fans of her father's music and his confessional lyrics.

"It's definitely going to be a weird Christmas with everything going on, but it was nice to add a new tradition in when old ones might not be happening," Mathers wrote. While her permanent post remained up, she let the Story posts expire, not adding them to the carefully curated feeds about her fitness, nutrition, fashion and family life.