Elliot Page Shares First Shirtless Photo While Poolside

✖

Elliot Page shared his first shirtless photo on Instagram Monday, posing in swim trunks at his pool. The Umbrella Academy star came out as transgender in December, telling fans his pronouns are "he/they." Page's post follows his recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for AppleTV+, in which he explained why it was important for him to speak out as a public figure.

"Trans bb’s first swim trunks," Page captioned the new photo. He added the hashtags "trans joy" and "trans is beautiful." His famous followers flooded the comments section for the post. "You look amazing... and most of all happy," Nina Dobrev wrote. "Look at dat handsome boi," Ilana Glazer wrote. "OMG! Yes! and LOOK AT THAT SMILE!!!" Emmy Raver-Lampman wrote. "Hot," Miley Cyrus simply wrote, adding a heart emoji. Lena Headey showed support by commenting with three heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Page, 34, announced he is transgender in a statement on Dec. 1. He thanked those in his life who support his journey, but he used her platform to highlight the violence and hate transgender people face. The Juno star called on politicians to pass legislation to protect trans lives. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he wrote at the time.

Last month, Page sat down with Winfrey for her AppleTV+ series The Oprah Conversation. Page said he finally feels "comfortable in my body for probably the first time," adding that she had top surgery, which removes breast tissue. He can now "look at myself in the mirror and feel good about what I see." As for why he spoke to Winfrey, he said he wanted people to understand how his life has changed since undergoing the procedure.

"Not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it's life-saving — and it's the case for so many people," Page noted. "And because there's such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there's such lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor. What you are hearing from certain lawmakers are actual complete and utter — they're lies." If politicians make access to health care difficult and ban trans kids from playing sports, "children will die and it really is that simple," he said.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Page said the biggest change in his life is he now feels like he can "just exist." "For the first time in, I don't even know how long, [I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative," he explained. "It's such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I'm comfortable."