Elliot Page Thanks Fans for 'Love and Support' After Coming out as Transgender in First Selfie

Just weeks after Elliot Page informed fans that he is transgender, he's now thanking his fans for the love and support. In an Instagram photo, the actor shared a selfie wearing a black hoodie, glasses and a black beanie. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021," Page captioned the post, ending with "Xoxo Elliot."

Several fans and friends alike took to the comment section showing their support, with one person writing, "You're f—n beautiful Elliot. Loving you from afar. ZB," while another friend wrote, "You rule so hard. Happy Holidays bud [red heart emoji]." One of the accounts he tagged also showed their support be writing, "Thank you so much for the support" while using several purple heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Recently, Page made the announcement via social media, writing a lengthy post to fans explaining that while he is filled with "gratitude" he's also "scared" because of the "hate" that people can have towards the transgender community. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he started his letter. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

He continued, "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society." He then mentioned his hesitation in sharing the news. While thrilled to feel the freedom he does by finally sharing such exciting news, he was nervous about the possible backlash and hate from followers.

"My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture." He shared the "staggering" statistics regarding "discrimination towards trans people." However, despite his hesitancy, it seems like he's been receiving a lot of love from not only the trans community but from fans as well.