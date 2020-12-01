Elliot Page, 'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' Star, Comes out as Transgender

✖

Elliot Page, star of Juno and Umbrella Academy, has come out as transgender. Formerly known as Ellen Page, the actor took to social media to share his news with the world. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," Page added. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page went on to speak very candidly about his feelings about revealing his truth to the world. "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture." Page went on to share the "staggering" statistics regarding "discrimination towards trans people."

He stated that in "2020 alone" there have been reports of "at least 40 transgender people" murdered. Page added that the "majority" of these individuals were Black and Latinx trans women. Page then demanded that "political leaders" do more to protect trans lives. "Enough is enough," he wrote. "You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks."

Concluding his statement, Page wrote, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."