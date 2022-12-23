Ellen DeGeneres Honors 'Magic' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After DJ's Death

Ellen DeGeneres is, understandably, still mourning the death of her late friend and DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, and recently took to social media to honor the "magic" professional dancer. In a post on Twitter, DeGeneres shared an old clip from her daytime talk show, which Boss worked with her on. The video was from a game they once played, wherein Boss would try to dance with whatever silly clip played behind him. As always, he pulled it off with ease, leaving DeGeneres and the whole audience wowed.

Boss died by suicide on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the age of 40. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources told them Boss's wife, Allison Holker, showed up at an LAPD precinct and was very concerned that something was wrong. She told officers that Boss had left their house without any warning. His disappearance was worrisome, she said, as he did not take his car and was not answering his cell phone. She also stated that they had not had any kind of argument or altercation. Police officers went back to the home to do a standard check, but did not find anything unusual.

A little while later, police and emergency personnel responded to a call at an L.A. hotel. It was here they found Boss' body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to PEOPLE, sharing the tragic news. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." In closing, Holker offered, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.