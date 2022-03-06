Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Ex-Fiance Shane Warne’s Death

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack on March 4. Hurley and Warne were engaged from 2011 to 2013. Following Warne’s death, his family agreed to have a state funeral in Australia. Warne was 52.

Hurley, 56, shared a collection of photos from her time with Warne on Instagram Saturday. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart,” she wrote. Warne and Hurley got engaged in October 2011, just three months after her divorce from Arun Nayar was finalized. Although they bought a home together, the two never married. In December 2013, they called it quits. Warne is survived by his three children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Warne’s management confirmed his death on Friday. “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March,” MPC Entertainment said in a statement to CNN. “Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

On Sunday, Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews announced Warne’s family accepted the offer for a state funeral. “I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane,” Andrews tweeted. “It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. “Details will be announced at a later date. Andrews also confirmed that theGreat Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed S.K. Warne Stand.

This is the second tragedy for Hurley in less than two years. In June 2020, film producer Steve Bing, the father of her son Damian Hurley, died at 55. His death was later ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. After his death, Hurley issued a heartbreaking tribute.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” Hurley wrote at the time. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”