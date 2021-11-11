Elizabeth Hurley Hits Netflix for New Christmas Movie, and It Has Quickly Become a Hit

Elizabeth Hurley has sleighed her way to the top of the Netflix streaming charts. The actress’s latest film, Father Christmas Is Back, recently debuted on the streaming platform, and the hilarious dysfunctional family holiday film has cemented its place as one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform.

The film, which premiered on Sunday, Nov. 7, centers on the Christmas family. Hoping for a perfect Christmas, Caroline Christmas and her three feuding sisters reunited at their lavish Yorkshire Mansion. Their plans for a perfect Christmas are crashed and chaos ensues when their long-lost father arrives at their doorstep with his new girlfriend. The film is directed by Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis, and written by David Conolly, Hannah Davis Law and Dylanne Corcoran. Along with Hurley, Father Christmas Is Back stars Nathalie Cox, Talulah Riley, Kelsey Grammer, John Cleese, Caroline Quentin, and April Bowlby.

While the film hasn’t even been on Netflix for a week yet, it has already risen to the top of the streaming charts. As of this posting, Father Christmas Is Back ranks fourth among all movies on the Netflix U.S. platform, beating out other popular titles like Passing, Army of Thieves, and Moneyball. Globally, the movie ranks fifth, according to FlixPatrol, which shows Father Christmas Is Back ranking within the Top 3 most-popular films in countries including Australia, Costa Rica, and Finland.

Despite its popularity on Netflix, the film isn’t necessarily a hit. In fact, Father Christmas Is Back has only received an 11% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and much of the chatter on social media about the film is about it being “so bad it’s good.” After watching the movie, one person dubbed it “a fantastically terrible Christmas movie.” Another person tweeted, “[Father Christmas Is Back] is hilarious,” begging their followers to “please watch. This is the perfect Christmas movie.”

The film is one of the latest additions from the streamer’s Here for the Holidays streaming lineup. Fellow addition Love Hard debuted back on Nov. 5 and currently ranks as the most-popular title on the streaming platform. Starring Nina Dobrev, the film a hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist who falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app only to discover she’s been catfished when she decides to surprise him for the holidays. You can check out Netflix’s fully holiday streaming guide by clicking here.