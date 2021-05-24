Elizabeth Hurley Defends Bikini Snapshots for Simple Reason

✖

Elizabeth Hurley once again defended her bikini photos, pointing out that she has her own swimwear line to promote. Hurley's sexy Instagram photos leave her fans talking every time she posts a new one, and while they are often praised, they do come with criticism. The 55-year-old The Royals star understandably said she is not a fan of the negative comments she sees.

When the subject of her bikini photos came up during a new interview with Extra, Hurley said they are meant to help spread the word of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line. "I have my own swimwear line," she pointed out. "I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits."

Hurley also noted that many of her latest photos have been improvised at home. She isn't galavanting around the world during the pandemic just to take glamorous photos for Instagram likes. "We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months," Hurley said. "I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach... Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower."

As for the handful of negative comments, Hurley just brushes them off. She noted that many are just negative towards women on social media. "I don’t think it’s how people should be, so I can’t say I am a fan of those comments, really," she said.

Hurley has now been posting bikini photos on Instagram for a couple of years, racking up over 2 million followers on Instagram. In 2018, she told Yahoo Lifestyle that the photos are not part of a "mad ego trip," but just a way to help her business. At the time, she also hoped to promote body positivity, helping people of any age embrace their body type. "There has been such a big movement in the last few years, which I think is such a positive one. That not everybody has to be 24 and 90 pounds," Hurley said. "People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic."

The main reason Hurley appeared on Extra wasn't to talk about her bikini pictures. On Friday, Hurley hosted the Virtual Hot Pink Evening for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Hurley has been raising awareness of breast cancer since her grandmother died of the disease in 1992. It was the second year in a row they did the event virtually, but Elton John, Neil Patrick Harris, Gayle King, and other celebrities still helped out. "Everything’s improved — diagnosis, preventative treatments, it’s all improved — so I would say to people: You have to have hope, you really, really have to have hope," Hurley told Extra. "Do what your doctor tells you. You have to lead a healthy lifestyle."