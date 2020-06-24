Steve Bing's death has been officially ruled a suicide after his death Monday at the age of 55. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday to PEOPLE that the producer and film financier died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide at the base of his residence, a luxury apartment building in Century City, California.

Bing founded Shangri-La Entertainment, produced films like Rock the Kasbah, Hotel Noir and Rules Don't Apply and wrote the script for Kangaroo Jack. He also was famously involved with actress Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he shared 18-year-old son Damian. While the two might have initially struggled when it comes to co-parenting, with Bing initially contesting paternity, Hurley said in a tribute to her late ex Tuesday that they had gotten closer over the past year, speaking last on Damian's 18th birthday in April.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," she wrote alongside a series of photos from her time with Bing. "Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter." The Bedazzled actress continued, thanking her friends and fans for reaching out during this difficult time. "This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," she wrote.

Bing's son Damian also shared a tribute to his father on Instagram Monday, thanking his followers for their messages as he learned the "devastating news" of his father's death. He wrote, "I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Bing, who made sizable political donations throughout his career, reportedly gave at least $10 million to former President Bill Clinton's foundation, with Los Angeles Magazine reporting he aid for the plane used to rescue American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee from North Korea in 2009.

Clinton paid tribute to Bing on Twitter after his death, writing that the producer "had a big heart." He wrote in full, "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.