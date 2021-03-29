Elizabeth Hurley Bares All While Addressing Claims of Filming a Reality TV Show

✖

Elizabeth Hurley shot down a rumor that she and her son, model Damian Hurley, are planning to film a reality television series at their estate in Herefordshire, England. Hurley, 55, stayed at her 13-bedroom estate with her 18-year-old son, mother Angela, and older sister Kate during the coronavirus lockdowns in the U.K. A source reportedly told The Sun Hurley was interested in sharing a detailed look at her home life with her social media followers, but the Runaways star said the report is false.

"Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today," Hurley wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a throwback nude photo of herself taken by Jonathan Bookallil. "Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son [Damian] and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons-style reality TV show’ at home. I mean!! Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

On Sunday, The Sun cited a source who claimed Hurley was "looking forward to taking part in a project" with her son. "It would be great fun," the source claimed, via The Daily Mail. "Although Liz is very glam, she's also determined to show people how hardy she is. She's great at DIY and she loves gardening. It will be an eye-opening gander."

While Hurley might not be starring in her own reality series, she did compare her life during the coronavirus lockdowns to The Waltons, the 1971-1981 CBS series about a family living in rural Virginia during the Great Depression. Hurley and her family lived together in her Herefordshire estate, which reportedly cost £6 million (about $8.27 million). She bought the mansion with her ex Shane Warne in 2012 and it now serves as her main home. During an episode of the talk show Lorraine in October 2020, Hurley said there were nine people living at the estate during the lockdowns.

"We all stayed safe and then we had to just get on, find a way to make it work," Hurley said at the time. "There was manual labor, not allowed TV until 6 p.m. We were all outside - we had beautiful weather in the UK - sweeping up, clipping, attacking things with a chainsaw, making the outside beautiful, growing [vegetables]. We all got healthier. We ate quite a lot but there was the manual labor!"

The Royals star also praised Damian, whose own modeling career was just taking off before the pandemic began. "He was great during lockdown," Hurley said, noting that Damian celebrated his 18th birthday in April. "'I'm really proud of him during lockdown, and yes he did help quite a bit," Hurley said. Damian is Hurley's son with businessman Steve Bing.