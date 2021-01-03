Elizabeth Hurley Posts Elegant, Revealing New Year's Photo From Her 'Family Bubble' Celebration

✖

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic affected New Year celebrations, Elizabeth Hurley still brought the glam to her own, low-key festivities. On Instagram, the actor showed off her incredibly elegant look that she donned to ring in the New Year. She even mentioned in the caption of her post that she celebrated the holiday within her own "family bubble."

In the photo, Hurley dons a long black dress with a plunging neckline. She can be seen holding a fancy pineapple-shaped cup as she poses along with the chic decor in her place. Hurley captioned the photo by wishing her followers a Happy New Year and sharing a little bit of information about how her own New Year's Eve festivities went down. She wrote, "Happy New Year. I'm drinking cocktails in my little family bubble. Here's to 2021." Hurley completed her caption by including a slate of prayer-hand emojis.

Hurley previously opened up to Hello! Magazine about what it was like to quarantine with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained to the publication in April that she was hunkered down in the United Kingdom with her son, Damian, and several other individuals. Apparently, the fact that they were in such close quarters with one another created a situation that was very close to something out of a television show for the actor.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," Hurley said. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt, and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests." When she wasn't in the United Kingdom with her family, Hurley was in Riga, Latvia over the past several months working on her swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. Hurley initially started the line in 2005 because, as she said herself, "I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."