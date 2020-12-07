Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Latest Quarantine Activity Alongside Striking Photo

✖

Elizabeth Hurley is letting everyone in on how life in quarantine is going for the actress. Hurley shared a stunning headshot over the weekend and gave her followers some insight into what she was currently up to while recovering, “At home drinkies with the fam on Day 5 of quarantine.”

Throughout the whole pandemic, Hurley has kept her fans up to speed with what she has been doing. At the onset of the outbreak, Hurley told Hello! magazine that she almost feels like the The Waltons family having nine members of her family all under one roof, including her mother and aunt who she both said were at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. “I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me,” she explained at the time. The British actress recently posted a photo on her bed to show off what life is like while living under local restrictions, “Just another night in lockdown.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Hurley shared that she had spent the majority of the pandemic in her home country after an untitled pilot for a CBS show had been postponed that she was supposed to be filming. Once restrictions began loosening up, Hurley quickly got back onto as many sets as possible, including two movies. She will appear in Father Christmas is Back which, of course, had to operate under tight COVID guidelines just like the other movie she worked on, The Piper.

That same interview also delve into her career, which saw her come onto the scene as a movie star in the 90s before taking a break when her first son was born and eventually getting involved in television. This included a season on Gossip Girl, four seasons on The Royals and one season on Runaways. “For an actor, TV is a completely different animal; it’s very fast and very wordy,” she explained in the interview. She was asked if the sudden spike in the amount of films shes working on has to do with her returning to the big screen for good, but she didn’t give any concrete answers as to what the upcoming year or two will hold for her from a career standpoint. Among the first movies she appeared was in Austin Powers 23 years ago.