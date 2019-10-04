Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Looks Identical to Her After New Photo Comes Out

Damian Hurley, the 17-year-old son of actress Elizabeth Hurley, released a new photo on Instagram Tuesday, showing just how much he looks like his mother. The model has kept his brown hair long, making the likeness to his mother impossible to avoid. Hurley’s new photo left fans stunned, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1) on Oct 1, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

The new photo shows a shirtless Hurley with his arms crossed. “It’s spooky season,” he wrote in the caption, celebrating the start of October.

Many of his fans noticed the similarities between Hurley and his mother.

“Genetics are an amazing thing! you’re a beautiful boy and you look just like your mom. WOW,” one fan wrote.

“Great photo Damian god you look so like your mum that’s a compliment by the way have a great day friend,” another wrote.

“There are no words for how beautiful, gorgeous, handsome, and stunning you are… I can only imagine that you are as beautiful on the inside as well,” another added.

Hurley has started to play up the similarity he has with his mother in recent months. Back in July, he even wore a black blazer with giant gold safety pins to a photocall to clearly referenced famous 1994 Versace pin dress that Elizabeth wore to the Four Weddings and a Funeral Premiere.

Elizabeth, 54, has built a new following on social media thanks to her bikini photos, modeling her Elizabeth Hurley Beach outfits. She is also starring in Estee Lauder’s 2019 Breast Cancer Campaign and helped turn the Empire State Building pink.

“It’s my 24th year working with Esteé Lauder and 27th year of the company’s Breast Cancer Campaign, and in that time we’ve raised over $79 million, and we’ll keep going until there’s a cure,” Hurley recently told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I think I’ve been lucky because I’ve been with the company for 24 years so I’ve had really good products at my fingertips — and I use a lot of them.”

Elizabeth also surprisingly told Extra that she does not really work out to stay in bikini-ready shape.

“I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active. I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active,” she said.

Elizabeth has been a big advocate for raising breast cancer awareness because her grandmother died of the disease.

“Early detection is absolutely vital,” she told Extra. “We know that if cancer is detected and treated early, there is a 90% chance of full survival.”

