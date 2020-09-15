'Dancing With the Stars': Fans Embrace Sharna Burgess in Season Premiere Return

Before the premiere of Dancing With the Stars' new season on Monday, Sharna Burgess had last stepped on the dance floor when she took home the Mirrorball Trophy with country music radio host and American Idol mentor, Bobby Bones. She was held out of last year's show as well another fan-favorite professional dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, who also made his return.

She was revealed to be returning back in August when the show unveiled its lineup. Despite having been a surprise cut the season prior, Burgess has previously expressed she had no hard feelings with production and would come back on if she was ever asked to return. Burgess, who drew a lot of praise during the episode for her hairstyle, was welcomed back to the series with a new celebrity partner by her side, Jesse Metcalfe, who is best known for starring in John Tucker Must Die. The two started off on a pretty good with an 18 combined score, though it began to lag behind some of the episode's later pairs, including Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, who earned a 21 in their first outing.

Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to Burgess' grand return to the ballroom.