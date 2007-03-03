Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Share Their 'Best Vacation in a Lifetime' Photos Amid Romance Rumors

✖

Nothing quite like ending this crazy year off with some well-deserved beachside views! After Dancing With the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess was spotted heading out on vacation with actor and now judge on The Masked Dancer, Brian Austin Green earlier this week, the two shared snapshots from their social media of what the dancer calls the "best vacation in a lifetime." The photos, which seemingly correspond with one another, come shortly after Burgess revealed this past month she was seeing someone new.

"First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime, Burgess captioned the photo alongside a heart emoji. "Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let's go." The photo caught the attention of more than 34,000 fans as of this writing who shared their love of the snap, while hundreds took to the comments section to express their love for the professional dancer and wishes for the new year.

But while some commented with their admiration for the 35-year-old, others took to the section to share how they were "very happy" for Burgess to find someone like Green. "Love you and BAG together," wrote one fan as another pleaded, "Post a pic of you and [Brian Austin Green] together [prayer hands emoji] We know you're together."

Another took to the section to write, "[Green] posted a picture in front of that ocean!!! Ahhhh I'm sooo happy it's true!! You two are sooo cute together!! I was team silver growing up and you were always my fav on DWTS. Soo happy for you!! [blue heart emojis]."

While Green didn't share the same angle as Burgess of the image, he did share what seemed almost panoramic of their setting. "Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean," the 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned the selfie.

On Sunday, The Daily Mail posted photos of Burgess and Green in LAX together as they were catching a flight on Christmas Day. The outlet described the two as being fun and cheerful with one another, as they were spotted dancing to holiday music while waiting in line at a café inside of the airport.

The pair's "best vacation" comes after Burgess revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that she was "not on the market anymore." While she did not reveal the identity of the individual at the time, she reveals she had been introduced by a mutual friend. Burgess added how the whole thing had been "very new" and was more "dating, essentially" as "no one's calling us a relationship yet."

Burgess further added how she wants to take a more private approach when it comes to sharing details about her love life, explaining: "I thought that when I met someone, I would be like screaming it from the mountain tops. And it's actually, it's almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can." The Australian native added while her current romance is new, it "feels different to all the rest of them."

The news comes just months after Green separated from his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox. In May, The Masked Dancer judge confirmed he and the Transformers actor had split during an episode of his podcast, saying the two are making an active effort to co-parent their three sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Since it was announced that they split, Fox has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.