'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Reveals New Photo of Uncle Si

Sadie Robertson shared a photo of her and some of her family members including Uncle Si. Fans will remember during their reality series Duck Dynasty, Si would carry his blue cup filled with iced tea around everywhere he went, and didn't fail to show fans in the photo he's still carrying it around. "Hey jack! new podcast up interviewing the one and only UNCLE SI," she captioned the photo.

"Had some guest join us for entertainment and boy was it entertaining," she continued. "Go give it a listen!!" In the photo, she's joined by her uncle, father, Willie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff. The sweet family was arm-in-arm as they posed for the camera with Si behind Robertson holding his cup with a big smile.

While fans of her family's show will recognize Si, she did recently post a photo of one of her family members that isn't as well-known: her grandmother, Chrys Howard. In honor of Howard's birthday, she took to social media to share a series of photos of the two throughout the years and fans loved every bit. "MY GRANDMA AND MY HERO," she captioned the photos talking about her mother Kori Robertson's mother. "Literally dressed up like you in 4th grade for superhero day at school because it just seemed fitting."

"You've never missed a thing in my life and for that I'll always be grateful. You're the biggest cheerleader. can't wait for you to now cheer on my little girl! We are all so lucky to have you! HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS! Can't believe you're a great grandma and we share clothes. you're a bae," she concluded.

Robertson and Huff announced in October they were expecting their first child together. The two tied the knot in Nov. 2019 and less than a year later gave their fans more exciting news that they were expecting parents. Robertson has been keeping her fans posted every step of the way, revealing how excited she is to meet her daughter and noting how loved she is already by so many.

Her exciting news came on the heels of the announcement that she had battled an eating disorder following her time on Dancing with the Stars. With the pressure to look a certain way, Robertson admitted that she felt the pressure to be a certain size. However, she found a way to overcome and now views her body in a more positive light.