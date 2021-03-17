Sadie Robertson Share Rare Snaps With Her Grandma

✖

The Robertson family is extremely close, and Sadie Robertson just showed off one of her less frequently seen family members, posting some photos with her grandmother Chrys Howard to celebrate her birthday. Robertson used Instagram to wish her grandma a happy birthday this week, sharing a series of photos of the two together including a number of throwback shots as well as two new snaps of the pair wearing coordinating sweaters, black pants and snow boots.

"MY GRANDMA AND MY HERO!" Robertson wrote to Howard, who is Robertson's mom Korie Robertson's mother. "Literally dressed up like you in 4th grade for superhero day at school because it just seemed fitting. You’ve never missed a thing in my life and for that I’ll always be grateful. You’re the biggest cheerleader. can’t wait for you to now cheer on my little girl! We are all so lucky to have you! HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS! Can’t believe you’re a great grandma and we share clothes. you’re a bae."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

The first two photos in the slideshow were from a ski vacation Robertson and her family are currently enjoying. In a post with husband Christian Huff, the Live Original author wrote that she was "skipping the ski runs this year but you better believe I’m hitting every hot chocolate run." Robertson and Huff are currently expecting their first child and recently celebrated their upcoming arrival with a baby shower.

"baby’s 1st shower was the SWEETEST," Robertson captioned a slideshow of photos from the day. "thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness. Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! so happy rn."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

The couple is preparing to welcome a daughter, and Robertson told her Instagram followers on March 7 that she would be eight months pregnant the next day. At 17 weeks, Robertson shared a baby bump update with fans and wrote that it is "absolutely miraculous that my body is daily changing to grow this life inside of me."

"I can not miss the intentionally of a creator behind the scenes," she shared. "I love thinking about her every single day... what she’s going to be like, what’s she going to look like, what will her favorite hobby be, but the greatest thing to think of is that before I will ever know these things God knows her. He knows the hairs forming on her head, and he knows the heart she has that is beating so strongly. He is making her beautiful and wonderful and I can’t wait to be captivated by the design. I’m in awe and wonder."