Drew Barrymore Shares Heartwarming, Emotional Message for Joanna Gaines

Drew Barrymore continues to be one of the most affable and down-to-earth individuals out there, making us recognize how some of the stars are just like us. The talk show host and actress took to social media on New Year’s Day to wish her favorite lifestyle maven Joanna Gaines not only the best for 2022 but a personal message of how much she’s meant to her over the years. In the emotional note shared to Gaines’ Instagram feed on Jan. 1, The Drew Barrymore Show along with 350,000 other fans liked a video of the Magnolia Network star rollerblading into the new year with a simple caption that read, “Rollin’ into the new year and feeling like it’s gonna be a good one!” alongside a peace sign emoji.

The fun video set to Modest Mouse’s “Float On,” inspired Barrymore to take to the comments section with fans and express her own affections. “I love you so much it hurts,” she wrote. “You are one of my biggest idols and I can’t wait to ever have the chance to meet you in actual person??? I might cry and jump up and down and then I will have to stop take a breath, and tell you how much you have inspired my life! And everyone else too of course. Happy new year !!!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comment was applauded by fans of both Barrymore and Gaines who appreciated the strong women supporting women vibes, sparking almost 400 likes. “This is the kind of support for other women I can get behind. You’re so sweet,” wrote one fan as another chimed in with a heart-eyes emoji, “You’re my idol- always! I love that we both love [Joanna Gaines].” Meanwhile, another chimed in over how “there’s a cute friendship brewing here.”

While Gaines has yet to visit Barrymore on her daytime talk show, fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the day that meet-up happens. In the meantime, Gaines has been hard at work for her network Magnolia, which launched yesterday on the former Discovery channel DIY. Gaines and her husband Chip have been working for a long time on bringing their Magnolia Network to television. “It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” the couple said in a press release in December. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have – to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

The Magnolia Network is available through your cable or satellite TV provider and features Magnolia Originals as well as select DIY Network favorites. The network is also available through the discovery+ app, which you can subscribe to here with a free trial subscription.