Joanna Gaines Roller Skates Around Waco Ranch in ’80s Flashback’ Video

The world may be looking ahead to 2022, but Joanna Gaines is still stuck in the ’80s. The Fixer Upper star took to social media over the weekend to show off one of her Christmas presents, a brand new pair of skates that had her flashing back to the 1980s as she cruised around her family’s Waco, Texas ranch.

In a short video shared to Instagram and set to the song “We Built This City” by Starship, Gaines showed off her impressive skating skills as she strolled around the beautiful compound alongside daughters Emmie Kay, 11, and Ella Rose, 15, whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines. The couple is also parents to sons Drake, 17, Duke, 13, and Crew, 3, though they were absent from the clip, which showed the trio having plenty of fun with a few tricks and visits with their farm animals. In the caption, Gaines joked that she having an ’80s flashback,” as she went on to reveal that she “got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Gaines may be briefly stuck in the ’80s, she certainly has plenty to keep her grounded in 2021. The past year has been a massive one for her and her husband. In July, the couple launched their new channel, Magnolia Network. The channel, which launched simultaneously on the discovery+ streaming platform and the Magnolia app, has a goal of telling “good stories,” with shows including the complete Fixer Upper library, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Johnnyswim Show, and many more. The couple has even more to look forward to in 2022, as the traditional linear version of the network, which will take over the DIY Network, is set to launch in January.

This past year also saw Gaines and her husband marking the 18-year anniversary of their Magnolia business. Celebrating the occasion, Gaines wrote on Instagram, “I woke up this morning with butterflies in my stomach. feeling that returns to me every October 15th-the day we opened Magnolia 18 years ago.” Gaines shared that she can still hear the sound of the front door of that little shop opening, and the deep assurance that, despite how scared I was, I would never look back. Chip had pushed me to take a chance on something I believed in-so win or lose, I already knew I’d never be the same.”

Now household names, Gaines and her husband got their start with their Magnolia business in Texas. It has since expanded to a business empire with multiple stores in Texas, a home goods collection, and a cable network.