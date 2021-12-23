Drew Barrymore Recalls Life-Changing Moment With Keanu Reeves

One of the most important moments of Drew Barrymore’s life included a cameo by Keanu Reeves. The Matrix Resurrections actor appeared Tuesday on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk with his longtime friend and former Babes in Toyland co-star. During the interview, Barrymore shared with Reeves how the impromptu motorcycle ride he took her on for her 16th birthday has stuck with her for decades.

“Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?” Barrymore asked. “I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in – This is the memory I have of it. If you have anything to add or change please let me know – And you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life.”

“We went and you took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being,” she recalled of the special moment. “And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling.”

Reeves smiled sweetly as he tried to remember the moment, asking details about the ride such as the streets and how fast they managed to go. “If we were on third, at night, yeah we could get on it,” he said. “Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it.” When Barrymore asked Reeves what made him feel the most free, the Speed star replied it was actually acting that gave him that same feeling.

“That sense of being free was play. It was fun,” he explained. “Make-believe but reality, connection, a group collaboration – get into that. …Stories help us contextualize the world, help us see it.” Reeves continued, “I love what happens after someone says ‘Action!’ The director or the first AD, sometimes… and then we begin. We’re in the moment….It’s fun, so I’m really grateful to earn a living and have a career.”