Drew Barrymore and Brett Goldstein Sit Impossibly Close in Wildly Charismatic Interview

Drew Barrymore has met her match in Brett Goldstein!

The talk show host and Ted Lasso star got up close and personal during Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show as Goldstein vowed to match Barrymore’s famously touchy-feely energy with her guests.

“Drew, I have made a deal with myself,” Goldstein told the Charlie’s Angels star. “I’ve seen your show, and every time you move nearer me, I’m gonna move nearer you. So this is now a game of chicken, OK?”

A surprised Barrymore responded, “Wow, someone’s gonna give me a run for my money? OK, I’ll take it!”

While the actress has faced plenty of commentary surrounding her proximity to her guests, she insisted to Goldstein, “This is how I really am with my friends.” She explained, “If you see me walking down the street with someone, I will be holding their hand, I’ll be arm in arm, I’ll be hugging them. None of this is fake. If anything, I really do have to retrain myself.”

Goldstein teased Barrymore that there had to be “limits” in their interview due to it airing on daytime TV, but the two decided to push that limit at one point when Barrymore asked Goldstein about his love of her 2004 film with Adam Sandler, 50 First Dates.

“50 First Dates is one of my favorite films,” Goldstein revealed, eliciting a squeal and a tight hug from Barymore. The two then remained close as Goldstein gushed about the “beautiful” rom-com. “As a concept, I think it’s the most romantic idea, and I love that at the end she isn’t cured,” he said. “There’s no … every day they have to start again and show why they love each other. It’s the most romantic idea in the world. It’s a beautiful film.”

He then began to laugh as he realized the two were still so close, prompting Barrymore to heighten the bit by putting her arms on Goldstein’s leg and putting her face next to his. Ultimately, their game of chicken came to an end, however, when Barrymore tapped out.

Moving to the opposite end of the couch from Goldstein, Barrymore asked, “How about this?” at which point Goldstein admitted, “This is less fun, you’re right.” Barrymore noted that the vibe was “very different” so far apart, pointing out, “We also both crossed our arms, which I think is interesting. We’re really setting a boundary.”

Goldstein joked, “We’ve really developed some codependency over here, and then over here we were like, ‘If you’re leaving, I’m leaving.’”

Once more, it was Barrymore who broke, pulling Goldstein into a hug as he responded appreciatively, “Thank you, Drew.”