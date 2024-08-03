How Drew Barrymore Reacted When Matt Bomer Kissed Her on Live TV

In an unexpected moment on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore experienced a surprising on-air show of affection from actor Matt Bomer. The incident occurred during Wednesday's episode, where Bomer and his Fellow Travelers co-star Jonathan Bailey were guests promoting their new Showtime series.

Barrymore, 48, initiated a lighthearted conversation about romantic preferences. She humorously confessed to a peculiar attraction pattern, stating, "I never meet a straight man I'm attracted to. I only am attracted to gay men. What is wrong with me?"

As the discussion progressed, Barrymore revealed an intriguing connection between herself and the 46-year-old Bomer. She announced, "I'm proud to say that we actually kissed the same man who is also gay, Andrew Rannells." Bomer suggested a playful conclusion to their history.

"Well, I think that we should round it out. We have to close the circle," Bomer declared before leaning in to plant a kiss on the surprised Barrymore. The spontaneous gesture left the veteran actress momentarily stunned, causing her to dramatically recline in her seat. After recovering, Barrymore quipped, "This is the only action I get!" Bomer mirrored her reaction by playfully slumping in his own seat.

Barrymore, who has been open about her single status since her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, the father of her two daughters, used the moment to reflect on her personal life. She humorously remarked, "I'll just be in my single, celibate phase and just keep on fantasizing and come to work where I get the best life I've ever lived."

Earlier in the show, Barrymore had complimented Bomer on his attractiveness and his performance in Fellow Travelers. "Matt, you're so hot. I can't believe I'm actually sitting next to you," she exclaimed, setting the tone for their impromptu kiss. Bomer, who has been married to Simon Halls since 2011 and is a father of three, graciously accepted Barrymore's compliments. He reciprocated warmly, assuring her, "Well, we love you. I love you enough for all of us."

The conversation also touched on Bomer's current project, Fellow Travelers, a series known for its erotic content. His co-star, Bailey, 35, shared an amusing anecdote about his 93-year-old grandmother's reaction to both his work in Bridgerton and this new, risqué series. Bailey recounted his grandmother's comparison of Bridgerton to classic productions, saying, "She says, 'You know, it's not quite like how they used to make them,' when it comes to Bridgerton." As for her response to Fellow Travelers, Bailey commented that she just said, "I didn't know he had it in him."

Barrymore's admiration extended to Bailey as well. She praised his performances in Bridgerton, noting, "You're so hot and I don't understand how you're so commanding and alpha and make me feel, as a woman, like, 'Whatever you say!'" She added, "And then you are this beautiful gay man in this intimate relationship making me sob in my bed over, you know, if we all are so lucky to have love in this life, and I have cried so much in this show."