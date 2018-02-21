Once again, Valentine’s Day is upon us. Now a lot of couples will go out for a nice, romantic dinner, but more often than not, will end up at some packed restaurant with an hour wait before they can even get seated, which ends up being more of a hassle than it’s worth. So why go out at all? Instead, one of the best ways to help you cozy up to that special someone is to order some takeout, and stay in for a little Netflix and chill with a classic romantic comedy. Or maybe you don’t even have a special someone? That’s okay, too!

The point is – it’s Cupid’s birthday! So we here at PopCulture.com thought the best way to celebrate would be to rank the 10 Best Rom-Coms of All Time!

Videos by PopCulture.com

What’s your favoriterom com? Snuggle up by the fireplace and click the video at the top of the article to see if it made our list.

10. Pretty Woman

Starting off our list is Pretty Woman , starring Richard Gere as a wealthy businessman who hires a down-on-her-luck prostitute, played by Julia Roberts, to be his escort for a few days. As luck would have it, the two fall in love and the movie turned Julia Roberts into a bonafide household name.

9. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

At No. 9 is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The movie that taught us all how to take care of our love fern starred Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. He’s got 10 days to make her fall in love with him, she’s got 10 days to get rid of him and hijinx ensues!

8. Four Weddings and a Funeral

Coming in at No. 8 we’ve got Four Weddings and Funeral. The movie that’s pretty much responsible for introducing audiences to Hugh Grant is a quintessential rom-com. Hugh showcases the charm for which he’d be known for in follow-up movies, some of which might even appear later on this list, proving that if there was a romantic comedy ship to sail on, Hugh Grant could be the captain.

7. High Fidelity

At No. 7 is High Fidelity. John Cusack as a depressive music snob who recounts his past relationships in an effort to get over his latest break-up is irresistable. Out of everything on the list, perhaps no movie is as relatable as this one, picking apart what went wrong and understanding how it applies to you as a person. Bonus – it was Jack Black’s first substantial role that showed his comedic chops.

6. Sleepless in Seattle

When characters in movies watch romantic comedies, it always seems like they’re watching Sleepless in Seattle , which pretty much solidifies it as an all time classic, and by this point, Sleepless in Seattle might be the most well known rom-com of all time. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are adorable, and although the plot’s a little contrived, it’s also very sweet.

5. Crazy, Stupid Love

Crazy, Stupid Love, which showed a side of Steve Carell we really hadn’t seen before. While the movie is equal parts funny and charming and sometimes a little sad, it offers a realistic view of how love can be when you’re older. Oh, and it’s also got Ryan Gosling’s abs, NO BIGS.

4. Love Actually

Simultaneously considered a Christmas movie, Love Actually features a who’s who of English actors, from Liam Neeson to Hugh Grant to Emma Thompson to the late great Alan Rickman. A pre-Walking Dead Andrew Lincoln even pops up to deliver one of the most romantic scenes in cinema history. The movie interweaves several different stories that all center around the complications of love and infatuation and ultimately turns out to be quite endearing.

3. 10 Things I Hate About You

2. You’ve Got Mail

No. 2 is You’ve Got Mail , which is a little ironic, since it’s the second team up between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. While Sleepless in Seattle is thought of first when thinking about the adorable pair, it’s You’ve Got Mail that many people think is a better movie. Even though the technology in the film is so dated, they might as well be sending each other letters by pigeon carriers.

1. When Harry Met Sally