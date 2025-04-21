Brett Goldstein Inexplicably Compares ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘Dead Cat’ Ahead of Season 4

Roy Kent is having some confusing thoughts on Ted Lasso‘s revival.

Brett Goldstein, who writes for the series and plays Kent, recently compared the series to a friend’s dead cat that seemingly came back to life on an episode of the Wild Card podcast.

“I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot… He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child,” he said.

“They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back,’ And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat,” Goldstein said. “And so, I’m like, no wonder this guy is f–ked in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real… he thinks he can bring things back from the dead.”

He compared that story to the return of Ted Lasso, which previously ended with season 3 but was brought back for a fourth season in a surprise move by Apple TV+. Goldstein confirmed the new season is “in the writers’ room at the moment,” and said the return of the series reminded him of the incident with the dead cat.

“I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid,” he said. “Like ‘We buried it… We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?’ It’s too much power.”

Ted Lasso season four was greenlit last month, and will see the titular soccer coach played by Jason Sudeikis leading a women’s soccer team.