Drake’s Coronavirus Test Results Revealed

Like many other celebrities, Drake has been self-isolating amidst this coronavirus pandemic. The musician reportedly came into close contact with Kevin Durant, who tested positive for the coronavirus, recently. As a result, he subsequently got tested to see if he has the virus. And now, as TMZ noted, Drake’s test results have been revealed.

According to TMZ, Drake posted a video of himself telling his father, Dennis Graham, about his test results. In the video, which was posted to his Instagram, Drake revealed to his father that he tested negative for the coronavirus, meaning that he can now breathe a major sigh of relief. Elsewhere in the clip, Drake can be seen telling his dad that he’s “depressed” over the fact that there’s no basketball right now (the NBA previously announced that they would be suspending the season as a result of this health crisis). In response, Dennis told his son to not be depressed, “just let this sh— pass.”

Page Six reported that Drake and Durant previously hung out at Nice Guy in West Hollywood less than two weeks prior. Durant, and other players on the Brooklyn Nets, have since tested positive for the coronavirus. As of right now, four players on the Brooklyn Nets, including Durant, have tested positive for the illness with only one showing symptoms.

“All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the team announced, as Page Six noted.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the statement continued. “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Durant spoke out about his own diagnosis and urged everyone to take this situation surrounding the coronavirus seriously.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he told The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”